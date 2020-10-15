Broncos RB Melvin Gordon arrested for suspicion of DUI, speeding 71mph in 35 mph zone

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Jets outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Court documents show that Gordon was speeding between 71 mph in a 35 mph zone at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard.

According to the arrest document, police said Gordon exhibited a list of impairments:

“SPEECH WAS SLURRED, BREATH HAD A MODERATE ODOR OF AN UNKNOWN

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE, BALANCE WAS SWAYING, EYES WERE WATERY. He consented to

voluntary Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, performed unsatisfactorily

exhibiting validated indicators of impairment, and was arrested.”READ FULL ARREST DOCUMENT:Download

He is expected to be in Denver County Court on Friday, Nov. 13.

The Broncos released this statement on Wednesday morning:

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details.”

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday.