Broncos QBs ineligible to play Sunday, WR Hinton expected to start as QB

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos quarterbacks — Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles — have been deemed ineligible to play on Sunday due to COVID-19 contact tracing, according to the team.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported from sources that the QBs on the roster were deemed ineligible by the NFL because they were high-risk.
Broncos QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving. Schefter’s sources told him none of the other QBs were wearing masks which violates NFL protocol.
According to the NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the game is still on.
Lock was expected to start against the New Orleans Saints who are without starting QB Drew Brees on Sunday. The Broncos organization has not provided information on how the team is handling the situation.
Sources to NFL.com’s Rapoport say WR Kendall Hinton will see some QB time.
Saints’ QB Taysom Hill is expected to start Sunday at an empty Empower Field. In Hill’s four years in New Orleans, Coach Sean Payton has found ways to use him at QB, tight end, flanker, slot receiver, halfback and fullback and as a blocker or gunner on special teams.
“He’s a good quarterback,” Broncos Coach Vic Fangio said of Hill, the versatile 30-year-old who has overcome an injury-riddled college career to make the most of his many gifts as a 6-foot-2, 230-pound wrecking ball with 4.4-second speed.