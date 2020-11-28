Broncos QBs ineligible to play Sunday, WR Hinton expected to start as QB

Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos walks on the field before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos quarterbacks — Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles — have been deemed ineligible to play on Sunday due to COVID-19 contact tracing, according to the team.

Statement from the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/HDgIV3l1y8 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 29, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported from sources that the QBs on the roster were deemed ineligible by the NFL because they were high-risk.

All the QBs on the Broncos' roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk, close contacts, sources tell ESPN.



None were wearing masks at the time of exposure, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

Broncos QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving. Schefter’s sources told him none of the other QBs were wearing masks which violates NFL protocol.

According to the NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the game is still on.

The game is still on…. https://t.co/FWUMcaZpCa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2020

Lock was expected to start against the New Orleans Saints who are without starting QB Drew Brees on Sunday. The Broncos organization has not provided information on how the team is handling the situation.

Sources to NFL.com’s Rapoport say WR Kendall Hinton will see some QB time.

#Broncos WR Kendall Hinton will play plenty at QB tomorrow, source said. 2020! He did play QB for a few years at Wake Forest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2020

Saints’ QB Taysom Hill is expected to start Sunday at an empty Empower Field. In Hill’s four years in New Orleans, Coach Sean Payton has found ways to use him at QB, tight end, flanker, slot receiver, halfback and fullback and as a blocker or gunner on special teams.

“He’s a good quarterback,” Broncos Coach Vic Fangio said of Hill, the versatile 30-year-old who has overcome an injury-riddled college career to make the most of his many gifts as a 6-foot-2, 230-pound wrecking ball with 4.4-second speed.