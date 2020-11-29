Broncos QBs ineligible to play Sunday, according to ESPN sources

Denver Broncos quarterbacks Brett Rypien and Drew Lock take part in drills during an NFL football practice Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — All of the Denver Broncos quarterbacks — Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Blake Bortles and Jeff Driskel — have been deemed ineligible to play on Sunday, according to sources to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving. Schefter’s sources told him none of the other QBs were wearing masks and have been deemed high-risk.

According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, the game is still on.

Lock was expected to start against the New Orleans Saints who are without starting QB Drew Brees on Sunday. The Broncos organization has not provided information on how the team is handling the situation.

Sources to ESPN’s Rapoport say WR Kendall Hinton will see some QB time.

Saints’ QB Taysom Hill is expected to start Sunday at an empty Empower Field. In Hill’s four years in New Orleans, Coach Sean Payton has found ways to use him at QB, tight end, flanker, slot receiver, halfback and fullback and as a blocker or gunner on special teams.

“He’s a good quarterback,” Broncos Coach Vic Fangio said of Hill, the versatile 30-year-old who has overcome an injury-riddled college career to make the most of his many gifts as a 6-foot-2, 230-pound wrecking ball with 4.4-second speed.