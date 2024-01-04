ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Although the Broncos didn’t end their playoff drought in Sean Payton’s first season in Denver, they do have a chance at snapping two other unseemly skids Sunday in Las Vegas.

A win by the Broncos (8-8) in the season finale would snap a streak of seven straight losses to the Raiders (7-9) which in some ways is more disconcerting to them than the 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs that Denver vanquished with a resounding 24-9 win over Kansas City in Week 6.

“I don’t even know that I was aware that we had lost that many games to Las Vegas/Oakland,” Payton said. “I think what would be important for us is to get to our ninth win.”

A ninth victory would give the Broncos their first winning season since 2016, the year after they rode Von Miller’s prime-of-his-career brilliance and Peyton Manning to a win in Super Bowl 50.

No champion has ever followed up a tickertape parade with such a long wait to return to the postseason party.

“That’s a massive deal for people who have been here as long as I have,” said fifth-year tackle Quinn Bailey, who’s been in Denver since 2019. “To have a 9-8 record would be huge. I can’t remember the last time I had that many wins in a season. I probably haven’t, ever.”

Arizona State did go 10-3 in 2014, when Bailey played a handful of snaps as a freshman, but since then the teams he’s been on have averaged 6.3 wins per season.

“Nine wins is a good thing,” said eighth-year safety Justin Simmons. “I was asked (recently), ‘Does a winning season mean anything?’ And I kind of brushed it off to the side because I really wanted to go to the playoffs and that meant more.”

But 9-8 would allow Denver to go into the offseason on a high note and return for 2024 without the emotional baggage of a seven-year run of losing records.

The Broncos were eliminated from playoff contention last weekend when the Chiefs won their eighth straight AFC West crown despite being more vulnerable that at any time in Patrick Mahomes’ brilliant career.

Finishing above .500 would be quite an accomplishment for a Broncos team that started out 1-5 before jumping into the crowded AFC playoff race with a five-game winning streak.

“I think it would be important to finish on the right note,” Simmons said, “and then have that momentum carry into next season.”

All season, Payton has preached about the Broncos following in the footsteps of the Detroit Lions, who rallied last season from a 1-6 start to finish 9-8, something they parlayed into a breakout 2023 season with an 11-5 record and their first divisional title since 1993.

A win by Denver, however, could prove harmful to its future at quarterback. The Broncos are currently slated to have the 14th pick in the draft. A loss could move them up to 11th and a win could drop them to 18th.

NOTES: Both OLB Baron Browning and WR Courtland Sutton were limited Wednesday in their return to practice. Both sustained concussions two weeks ago and missed Denver’s win over the Chargers last week.