Broncos Phillip Lindsay still has something to prove

A Broncos rookie record and a pro-bowl selection don’t change anything for Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. He still plays with the same chip on his shoulder he had coming into the league. But, that’s just the kind of guy Phil is. He’s always out to prove something.

“Even at Colorado, he always had that same attitude, same mentality. He always came ready to work and to show out everyday,” Juwann Winfree, Broncos wide receiver and Lindsay’s teammate at Colorado, said.

Sure, his rookie campaign went better than expected. He set a Broncos rookie rushing record, became the first undrafted offensive rookie in league history to be selected to a Pro-Bowl, and was a finalist for rookie of the year. All that success came as an undrafted free agent, then add in the wrist injury that ended his season early, and that’s all the motivation Lindsay needs in 2019.

“Mindset doesn’t change,” Lindsay said. “You got to keep on doing what you’re doing. That’s how it goes. My mindset is growing. What can I do to continue to better myself. I’ve been out seven months [recovery from wrist surgery], so it’s just about getting back to where I was before. It’s just about reps. It’s about getting adjusted. To me, mindset never changes, it’s about winning games. For us to win games, we all have to do our job, be a pro.”

The Broncos resume training camp on Wednesday afternoon after a day off on Tuesday.