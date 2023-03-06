DENVER (KDVR) — Mercedes driver Sir Lewis Hamilton finished in the top five at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton, a part owner of the Denver Broncos, added 10 points to his championship race by finishing fifth.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was the first race of the season.

Which drivers finished in the top 10?

Here is a look at how the top 10 finished:

Max Verstappen- Red Bull Sergio Perez- Red Bull Fernando Alonso- Aston Martin Carlos Sainz Jr.- Ferrari Lewis Hamilton- Mercedes Lance Stroll- Aston Martin George Russell- Mercedes Valtteri Bottas- Alfa Romeo Pierre Gasly- Alpine Alex Albon- Williams

Hamilton is a seven-time Formula One World Champion. He was officially knighted from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle in 2021.

American driver Logan Sargeant finished 12th in the race.

The next Formula 1 race is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which will take place on March 19 at 11 a.m.