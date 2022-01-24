Broncos name three head coach finalists; Cowboys DC Dan Quinn rumored front-runner

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Denver Broncos reportedly narrowed down their head coaching search to three finalists. Among those are front-runner and Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn, Green Bay Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and Los Angeles Rams Offensive Coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

Quinn, the only candidate with previous head coaching experience, has spent one season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator. He was the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2015-20. Hackett has been an offensive coordinator in Green Bay since 2019. O’Connell has been with the Rams since 2020.

FOX21 Sports Director Julia Maguire spoke to DNVR Denver Broncos Beat Reporter Zac Stevens on why Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn is the rumored front-runner.