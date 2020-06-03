Broncos head coach: “I don’t see racism at all in the NFL”

While the Broncos continue their virtual offseason, Tuesday’s focus was not on football. The team meeting focused on national demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Team president Joe Ellis addressed the offense and defense in separate Zoom calls that replaced the team’s regular video conference sessions, which are a substitute for in-person training during the pandemic.

Coach Vic Fangio and general manager John Elway also participated in the calls, in which Ellis emphasized society’s need to eradicate racism and told the players that the organization shares in the outrage over Floyd’s death last week.

Fangio started off a media call a few hours later by saying, “I was shocked, sad and angry at what I saw a policeman do to a handcuffed George Floyd. … He should be punished to fullest extent of the law for the crimes he has been charged with in addition to being charged with treason for failing to uphold the badge.”

Fangio said society could learn a lot from an NFL locker room.

“We’re a league of meritocracy,” Fangio said. “You earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don’t see racism at all in the NFL. I don’t see discrimination in the NFL. We live in a great atmosphere. Like I alluded to earlier, we’re lucky. We all live together joined as one for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we’d all be great.”