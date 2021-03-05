Broncos GM: We want Von Miller back

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 1: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a 16-10 win over the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — With the NFL free agency set to open on March 15, one thing is apparent: the Broncos want to keep star linebacker Von Miller, if they can.

“We want to bring Von back.” That was the statement of the day from new general manager George Paton.

Miller has an option clause in his contract that, if picked up by the Broncos, would guarantee $7 million of Miller’s $17.5 million base salary and ignite the last year of the 6-year, $114.5 million deal that he signed back in 2016.

The 8-time Pro Bowler and MVP of Super Bowl 50 missed all of the 2020 season after sustaining an ankle injury just days before the season opener.

There are plenty of other question marks on this team, but none more high profile than the quarterback position.

After doing a ‘deep-dive’ on Drew Lock’s play, Paton seemed more confident than ever that the young Broncos signal caller can take a significant leap as he gets set to enter year three of his career.

“He’s very talented, was inconsistent at times, has a lot to work on,” Paton said. “But I’ve spoken with Drew, I see him every day, he’s here early, he’s working. He really wants to be great. We’re always going to try to bring in competition at every position, and quarterback as well, but I like the track that Drew’s on.”

That said, Paton did not rule out bringing in a quarterback from the free agency pool nor did he rule out selecting a quarterback with the team’s ninth overall pick in upcoming NFL Draft next month.