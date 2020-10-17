Broncos game in jeopardy after another Patriots player tests positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans take the field in an empty stadium, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos game against the New England Patriots is in jeopardy following another positive COVID-19 test from a player.

According to ESPN, the Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after a positive COVID-19 test. There is also a second test they are awaiting to confirm is a positive.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Friday that if the game could not be played Sunday, the NFL would be presented with its toughest scheduling challenge to date. Both teams, the Patriots and Broncs, had byes last weekend and bye flexibility is gone.

