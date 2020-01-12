Broncos fire offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.- The Denver Broncos parted ways with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos released a statement from Head Coach Vic Fangio.

“After a lot of consideration and discussion after the season, I determined that a change at offensive coordinator ultimately would be best for our team,” Fangio said. “We need to do everything we can to get better—in all areas—as we start working toward next year.

“Rich is a bright coach with a great future ahead of him. I appreciate all of his hard work and thank him for his contributions to the Broncos.”

Scangarello held the position for just one season. The Broncos finished at 7-9 and missed out on the postseason for the fourth straight year.