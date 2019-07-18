Broncos fans ready for season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There’s no denying the Broncos Country turnout was lacking when compared to years past, but the couple hundred fans that did show up at the first day of training camp are excited for what’s to come.

“Young talent on the team, Joe Flacco’s leadership, Drew Lock right behind him,” Jerold Hammond said.

Jerold and his friend, Jordan, were the first ones in line at the UCHealth Training Center for the first day of camp. They showed up at 2:30 a.m. in hopes of catching Cortland Sutton again.

“Future star of this team,” Hammond said. “It’s just kind of something to embrace and we got to meet him next year.”

Between linebacker Bradley Chubb, Sutton, and Colorado native Phillip Lindsay, the fan base is large for the team’s second-year players.

“I think [Lindsay’s] cool,” Mateo Garreffa said.

Garreffa was at training camp with his mom and some friends. Lindsay is one of the players he looks up to.

“I like that he hurt his leg and he wasn’t able to pay for it, so he just persevered,” Garreffa said.

If nothing else, the team will have some magic on their side.

John Buckley, “The Mile High Prophet,” attends the first day of Broncos training camp Thursday. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

“I am the Mile High Prophet,” John Buckley said. “A white stallion came to me through the clouds and beckoned me to the top of Mt. Evans. When I arrived, there the prophet greeted me and told me I was to be his messenger to Broncos Country. He gave me these tablets, these laws to deliver to his chosen people of Broncos Country.”

After last season, the team could use some magic. And a few more people in the crowd.