Broncos excitement builds as training camp starts Wednesday morning

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broncos Country had to wait two long years to have a live look at Denver Broncos training camp.

The fans have been patient, but the wait is now over: fans will get the chance to be at training camp starting Wednesday.

“I am excited for the fans to get here. We haven’t practiced in front of fans in two years, so it’ll be exciting,” said Von Miller, in his 11th season with the Broncos. “I actually had a dream that I was running out from the facility with my hands up clapping, like I always do.”

The fans want more from this organization, though: Four straight years of losing seasons isn’t cutting it.

“We expect to win, and we have high expectations here. Everyone wants to win, and we are going to do whatever it takes to win,” Broncos general manager George Paton said. “It obviously starts tomorrow, but it’s a process.”

Veteran guys like Miller and Courtland Sutton want to win, too, and their belief in this organization is mighty big.

“It will happen, it’s just a matter of time,” Miller said. “Of course, I want to win. Of course, I want to go to the playoffs. I want to do all of those things, but I really do believe this will be the year.”

More than 85% of the team is vaccinated, which Paton said was one of the highest vaccination rates among teams in the NFL.

Training camp for the Broncos officially begins at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. It’s open to the public, but no autographs will be available this year.