DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos veteran defensive tackle Kyle Peko has opted out of the upcoming NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said Peko would have provided depth for the Broncos.

So far, no other Broncos’ players have opted out of the upcoming season.