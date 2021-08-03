Broncos coaching staff remain positive about QB competition

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, front, takes part in drills as offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur follows the play at an NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at team headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Six practices are in the books for the Denver Broncos, and still little separation has been made in the battle for the starting quarterback position.

“I’ve seen both guys getting better,” said offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. “This is the best version of Drew (Lock) that I have seen, and I expected Teddy (Bridgewater) to come in and show his experience.”

Lock, entering his third season with the Broncos, is looking to remain the starting quarterback despite the team bringing in Bridgewater as a free-agent this offseason.

“He has just improved,” said Shurmur. “I think we are making corrections with Drew that you would make with a quarterback in the second year of a system.”

The Broncos struggled in 2020 on offense and due to COVID-19, did not have a “normal” offseason.

“It is a heroic task to get an offense to get ready to go without an offseason,” Shurmur recalled. “Guys fought through it and we learned from the experience.”

Head Coach Vic Fangio has reiterated throughout training camp both quarterbacks will get a 50/50 spilt in reps.

“There will be a handful of things that Teddy does better than Drew and visa-versa, and those are the things we will lean on.”