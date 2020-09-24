Broncos Coach Fangio reacts to getting fined $100K for not pulling mask up

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

DENVER (KDVR) — Wearing a mask has become a part of everyday life. The National Football League is also taking mask-wearing seriously, considering it fined five different coaches in week two of the season for not consistently wearing them properly.

That list includes: Sean Payton (Saints), Jon Gruden (Raiders), Kyle Shanahan (49ers), Pete Carroll (Seahawks) and Vic Fangio (Broncos).

Wednesday was the first time Fangio spoke about getting fined. He said he knows he should have been better about it.

“What happens during the game is, I am calling the defenses to communicate that, so it can be sent in to the players. When the officials come over and talk to me, I pull it down and so do they. When I have my mask up after eight to 10 seconds, it starts to fog up my glasses,” said Fangio.

Fangio was asked if he would do some kind of shield like Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, and this might be the route Fangio goes.

“I am going to consider that. In fact, I was going to use that the first game, but in the process I decided not to,” said Fangio.

It probably won’t be a mistake Fangio makes again, considering he was fined $100,000 and the Broncos an additional $250,000.

All the fines for the NFL go to charities.