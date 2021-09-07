Broncos’ Chubb detained on warrant over traffic offenses

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb takes part in drills during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has been detained on a failure to appear warrant related to traffic offenses.

Court records show Chubb failed to appear in court Friday, Aug. 6, to face charges from May.

The fourth-year pro is coming off a Pro Bowl berth but underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery this offseason. He sprained his other ankle recently and missed practice all last week.

Chubb has since returned to the practice field and coach Vic Fangio says he expects Chubb to play Sunday when the Broncos open the season against the New York Giants.