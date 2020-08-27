Broncos cancel practice to ‘stand in solidarity’ following shooting of Jacob Blake

Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody White (5) takes part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team’s headquarters Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos canceled practice on Thursday to “stand in solidarity“ with athletes nationwide who are declining to play games following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Broncos cancel all football activities today calling for “accountability and real police reform.” https://t.co/YOqHp4PTah — Julia Maguire (@JuliaMaguire_) August 27, 2020

The Broncos released a statement Thursday saying they had canceled all football activities following a team meeting Thursday morning “to discuss the horrific events in Kenosha, Wis., and the many social injustices around the country.”

The statement noted Kenosha is the hometown of Broncos running back Melvin Gordon.

It will take all of us. pic.twitter.com/hHMKIAyT70 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 27, 2020

Earlier Thursday, an unnamed Broncos player told KOA NewsRadio “I personally don’t think we should practice today to stand in solidarity with everyone around the country in different sports.”

I was told by one Broncos player via text: “I personally don’t think we should practice today to stand in solidarity with everyone around the country in different sports.” If I had to bet, I bet they don’t practice today, but we’ll keep you posted. #BroncosCamp @KOAColorado — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) August 27, 2020

There’s no word yet on the status of Friday’s scheduled practice.

The Denver Nuggets playoff game scheduled for Thursday was also postponed.

On Wednesday, Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp declined to play in the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Tonight I stand with my fellow professional athletes in protest of the injustices my people continue to suffer,” Kemp wrote on Instagram. “I could not play this game I love so much tonight knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to feel. In a world where we are the ones who need to remain calm while a trained professional points a gun in our face; a world where the people in uniforms who took an oath to protect us are the same ones killing us; a world where we become hashtags before we even reach our potential; we must stand together, speak out, protest, and be the change we demand, require, and need so bad.”

The Rockies said on Twitter that they “fully support Matt’s decision.”

There’s no word yet on whether Kemp will return for Thursday’s game, which is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. MT.