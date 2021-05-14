Broncos begin rookie minicamp, attention still centers around QB competition

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — On the day Denver Broncos rookies reported to work for the first time, the team’s biggest questions centered around two players not on the field: the quarterbacks.

“It’s totally 50-50,” said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio when asked about the quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. “Maybe I’ll flip a coin to see who takes the absolute first snap of the offseason and training camp. By the end of day, meaning by the end of training camp—before those guys make the decision for us with their play—it’s going to be a 50-50 proposition.”

On the field, 20 of 21 drafted and undrafted rookies showed up for their first minicamp at UCHealth Training Center. The exception was seventh-round pick defensive end Jonathon Cooper, who had a heart ablation procedure Wednesday. Cooper is expected to join the rest of the Bronco rookies virtually in meetings this weekend.

“We want to teach them a lot of stuff mentally,” said Fangio. “Obviously, the tempo. It’s a little bit different than real life, but I think they’ve done a good job learning up until this point and that’s what we need to continue.”

First-round pick Pat Surtain II was one of the 20 players who took the field for workouts Friday. “I’m trying to learn the whole defense right now,” said the rookie cornerback. “I’m trying to see what the safeties do, and what the nickels and corners do, so when I’m on the field, I’m confident and I’ll know everybody’s roles. If I were to be put in that position, I would be very comfortable.”

The Broncos rookies will take the field again on Saturday.