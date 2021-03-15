Broncos address a key position need

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 06: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after an interception in the final minutes of a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have landed cornerback Ronald Darby to a three year, $30 million deal with nearly $20 million of it guaranteed.

Darby played every snap for the Washington Football Team last year, his sixth in the NFL. The 27 year old out of Florida St., where he helped win a National Championship, he spent his first two season in Buffalo, then three in Philadelphia where he was part of a Super Bowl winner in 2017.

Darby is known as a good tackler and a solid cover corner. The Broncos are expected to add another cornerback in the approaching draft, where they have the ninth overall pick.