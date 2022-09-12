DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 NFL season will kickoff on Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams taking on the Buffalo Bills.
The Denver Broncos will kickoff the season on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
There is a lot of hype surrounding this season after the Broncos made a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks in March to bring Russell Wilson to Denver.
Schedule
- Week 1 (Sept. 12, 6:15 p.m.) @ Seattle Seahawks
- Week 2 (Sept. 18, 2:25 p.m.) vs. Houston Texans (home opener)
- Week 3 (Sept. 25, 6:20 p.m.) vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Week 4 (Oct. 2, 2:25 p.m.) @ Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 5 (Oct. 6, 6:15 p.m.) vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 6 (Oct. 17, 6:15 p.m.) @ Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 7 (Oct. 23, 2:05 p.m.) vs. New York Jets
- Week 8 (Oct. 30, 12:05 p.m.) @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London
- Week 9 (bye)
- Week 10 (Nov. 13, 11 a.m.) @ Tennessee Titans
- Week 11 (Nov. 20, 2:05 p.m.) vs. Las Vegas Raiders *On FOX31
- Week 12 (Nov. 27, 11 a.m.) @ Carolina Panthers *On FOX31
- Week 13 (Dec. 4, 11 a.m.) @ Baltimore Ravens
- Week 14 (Dec. 11, 6:20 p.m.) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 15 (Dec. 18, 2:05 p.m.) vs. Arizona Cardinals *On FOX31
- Week 16 (Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m.) @ Los Angeles Rams
- Week 17 (Jan. 1, 11 a.m.) @ Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 18 (Jan. 7 or 8) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Unofficial depth chart
The Broncos released the unofficial depth chart on Aug. 22.
Team Captains
Five men, all chosen by their teammates, will share the duties this season:
- Quarterback Russell Wilson
- Wide receiver Courtland Sutton
- Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb
- Safety Justin Simmons
- Kicker Brandon McManus
How did the Broncos finish last season?
The Broncos 2021-22 record was 7-10, which was the worst record in the AFC West.
Orange and Blue Report
Whether you want to keep up with scores or stats, or even injuries and standings, FOX31 has you covered with the Orange & Blue Report.