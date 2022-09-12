DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 NFL season will kickoff on Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams taking on the Buffalo Bills.

The Denver Broncos will kickoff the season on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

There is a lot of hype surrounding this season after the Broncos made a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks in March to bring Russell Wilson to Denver.

Schedule

Week 1 (Sept. 12, 6:15 p.m.) @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 2 (Sept. 18, 2:25 p.m.) vs. Houston Texans (home opener)

Week 3 (Sept. 25, 6:20 p.m.) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 4 (Oct. 2, 2:25 p.m.) @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5 (Oct. 6, 6:15 p.m.) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 6 (Oct. 17, 6:15 p.m.) @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7 (Oct. 23, 2:05 p.m.) vs. New York Jets

Week 8 (Oct. 30, 12:05 p.m.) @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Week 9 (bye)

Week 10 (Nov. 13, 11 a.m.) @ Tennessee Titans

Week 11 (Nov. 20, 2:05 p.m.) vs. Las Vegas Raiders *On FOX31

Week 12 (Nov. 27, 11 a.m.) @ Carolina Panthers *On FOX31

Week 13 (Dec. 4, 11 a.m.) @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 14 (Dec. 11, 6:20 p.m.) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 (Dec. 18, 2:05 p.m.) vs. Arizona Cardinals *On FOX31

Week 16 (Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m.) @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 17 (Jan. 1, 11 a.m.) @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 18 (Jan. 7 or 8) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Unofficial depth chart

The Broncos released the unofficial depth chart on Aug. 22.

Team Captains

Five men, all chosen by their teammates, will share the duties this season:

Quarterback Russell Wilson

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb

Safety Justin Simmons

Kicker Brandon McManus

How did the Broncos finish last season?

The Broncos 2021-22 record was 7-10, which was the worst record in the AFC West.

Orange and Blue Report

Whether you want to keep up with scores or stats, or even injuries and standings, FOX31 has you covered with the Orange & Blue Report.