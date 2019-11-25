Brittany Bowlen takes VP role with Broncos, working toward right to succeed Pat Bowlen

DENVER– Brittany Bowlen will return to work next week as the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for the Broncos.

Bowlen’s position will be to collaborate with the leadership team on the following:

Overseeing various aspects of the south development project at Empower Field at Mile High

Implementing a strategy and improvement process for the overall fan experience

Collaborating with numerous departments on business analytics

Developing a sustainable approach to workplace culture, diversity and inclusion

Monitoring industry trends and presenting recommendations for best practices

Bowlen spent the last year working as an associate for McKinsey & Company, a global business consulting firm, after earning an MBA from Duke University and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame. Her previous experience includes working for the Broncos as a business analyst in 2015 and two years working full-time for the NFL in several departments from 2013-14.

Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis released the following statement Monday morning:

“Brittany is working toward earning the right to succeed her father, and this is the next step in that process. Given her work experience and depth of knowledge, we’re looking forward to Brittany returning to work for the Broncos and adding value across our organization.”

Bowlen, 29, announced her intention last fall of becoming the next controlling owner of the team.

Pat Bowlen died in June at age 75 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, two months before his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.