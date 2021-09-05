Braves hit four homers in 9-2 victory over Rockies

Colorado Rockies starter Ryan Feltner follows the flight of his first pitch in the major leagues after Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies connected for a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Ozzie Albies homered on the first pitch of Ryan Feltner’s major league debut, one of four home runs for the Atlana Braves in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Austin Riley, Adam Duvall and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves, who received a strong pitching performance from Charlie Morton. The right-hander pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits.

He walked two and struck out three in helping the NL East-leading Braves maintain a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Rockies scored their runs on an RBI grounder by Brendan Rodgers and a sacrifice fly by Ryan McMahon.