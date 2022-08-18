ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 for a three-game sweep.

The Rockies lost starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the second inning to leg injuries. Senzatela crumpled to the ground after attempting to cover first base and Blackmon was removed an inning after beating out an infield single.

The NL Central-leading Cardinals won their fourth in a row and sent Colorado to its fifth straight loss.

Pujols hit his 690th career home run. It was his 16th grand slam, tying him with Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Dave Kingman for 10th-most of all-time. Wainwright gave up three hits, struck out seven and walked none.