ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have traded veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the trade, confirmed the Broncos sent a fifth-round pick in next year's draft along with Sanders to the 49ers for third- and fourth-round picks in 2020.