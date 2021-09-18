Barry’s two second-half goals lift Switchbacks to win over Rio Grande Valley FC

EL PASO, Texas (KXRM) — Hadji Barry added his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season, scoring both in the second half to help the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 2-1 victory over Rio Grande Valley FC Saturday night.

Emilio Ycaza scored Rio Grande Valley FC’s lone goal in the 26th minute.

The Switchbacks (11-7-7, 40 pts) remain in third place in the Mountain Division after San Antonio FC (11-6-7, 40 pts) picked up a 1-0 win over Sacramento Republic FC.

Colorado Springs will return to action Sat., Sept. 25, at home against Austin Bold FC. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.