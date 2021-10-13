Barry ties USL championship scoring record in loss to El Paso

UNDATED (KXRM) — Hadji Barry scored a USL Championship record-tying 25th goal in the fifth minute, but the Colorado Springs Switchbacks gave up three second-half goals in a 4-2 loss to El Paso Locomotive FC Wednesday night.
Deshane Beckford scored Colorado Springs’ only other goal.
Ricardo Zacarias, Macauley King, Luis Solignac and Diego Luna tallied goals for El Paso (16-2-10, 58 pts).
Barry can break the league record Sat., Oct. 16, when the Switchbacks close out their home schedule against Rio Grande Valley FC. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.