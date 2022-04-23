TULSA, Okla. (KXRM) — Hadji Barry roofed the opening goal in 12th minute, while Isaiah Foster added an insurance goal in the 39th minute to help the Colorado Springs Switchbacks to a 2-0 victory over Tulsa FC Saturday night.

Barry took a pass from Michee Ngalina, worked his way in tight to the left of Tulsa’s goalkeeper before smashing home his second goal of the season.

Foster took a perfectly-placed through ball from Zachary Zandy into the middle of the box and held off a defender long enough to score with the left foot as he was falling to the ground.

Colorado Springs (6-1-0) picked up its fourth road victory in as many tries this season and will look for a fifth Sat., April 30, at Oakland Roots FC.