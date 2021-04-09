Baby born during Cardinals home opener named after Nolan Arenado

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — The parents of a baby born during the Cardinals home opener have named their son after Nolan Arenado, the former Colorado Rockies third baseman who had a big debut with the Redbirds at Busch Stadium.

The mother-to-be was scheduled to be induced on Thursday, and the couple decided to wait to find out if their child was a boy or girl. They had settled on Everlee or Easton as names.

The couple, Justin and Megan Stinnett of St. Peters, Missouri, were able to hear the Cardinals game in their hospital room as the baby got closer to being delivered.

However, once their baby boy was born, they decided he did not look like an Easton.

At that point in the game, they heard Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin saying, “Arenado, a drive deep left at the wall. Welcome to St. Louis, Nolan!”

Justin Stinnett says that is when he and his wife looked at each other and he asked, “What about Nolan?”

The couple are proud to welcome to St. Louis Nolan Michael Stinnett and Nolan Arenado.