Avs wrap up last practice in Denver before Edmonton

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche wrapped up their last practice in Denver on Saturday before heading to Edmonton to start their quest for the Stanley Cup.

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar was on the ice for the Avs’ final skate donning a red, non-contact sweater for the team’s scrimmage. It was Makar’s first scrimmage of the week after he was previously listed as “unfit” to play. The finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy, the NHL’s Rookie of the Year award, returned to the ice on Thursday, but skated on his own and left before the start of practice.

Nathan MacKinnon, who also did not participate in Thursday’s practice, was back on the ice Saturday in his usual spot on the top line.

Once in Edmonton, the Avalanche, who already clinched a playoff berth, begin the round robin for seeding in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their first game is August 2 against the St. Louis Blues.