Avs sign veteran defenseman Jack Johnson

Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime, left, drives to the net with the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson covers in the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KXRM) — The Colorado Avalanche have signed 15-year National Hockey League defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now initially reported the signing Saturday.

“Jack is a veteran defenseman that we brought into camp to help shore up our depth on the back end,” Avalanche Executive Vice President and General Manager Joe Sakic said in a press release. “He provides a steady presence and brings a lot of NHL experience to our team. We like what he has added to our blue line over the past few weeks and we’re pleased to have him on the club as we head into the start of the season.”

Johnson, who was invited to training camp as a professional tryout (PTO), skated in five preseason games for the Avalanche, scoring one goal and assisting on two others.

The 34-year-old spent the 2020-21 season with the New York Rangers. He has also suited up for the Pittsburgh Penguins (two seasons), Columbus Blue Jackets (seven seasons) and Los Angeles Kings (six seasons).

Colorado begins the 2021-22 regular season Wed., Oct. 13, at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.