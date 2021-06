NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 18: Head Coach Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche works the game against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on October 18, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The Avalanche defeated the Devils 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar did not attend the team’s morning skate in Las Vegas due to an irregularity in his COVID-19 test results, according to team officials.

Bednar will be cleared to be behind the bench tonight if he passes another COVID-19 test this afternoon.

Avalanche Devon Toews on head coach Jared Bednar is not at the arena in Vegas this morning due to an irregularity in his covid test results.



— Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) June 10, 2021

Game 6 against the Vegas Knights is at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night. It’s a win or go home situation for the Avs, who are down 3-2 in the series.