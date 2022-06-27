DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche put away the two-time defending champions, Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday night, to win the Stanley Cup – for the first time in decades.

On Thursday, June 30, a celebration will kick-off in Denver.

A parade will begin at 10 a.m. from Union Station to Civic Center Park with a rally to follow.

Music, season highlight videos, and live video from the parade will begin at 9 a.m. in Civic Center Park.

When the team arrives at the park, the city will present a program honoring the Stanley Cup champions featuring Avs players, coaches, and management, as well as the owners, Bernie the Mascot, the Avalanche Ice Patrol, and more.