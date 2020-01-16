Avalanche unveil jerseys for Stadium Series game at USAFA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Avalanche will be sporting a special look for their Stadium Series game against the Kings next month.

The team unveiled their special jerseys Thursday. They’re a collaboration with Adidas Hockey.

“Glimpsing into the future of hockey, the Avalanche’s jersey draws inspiration from the Mile High State, and elevates the design into new heights, by looking to the Air Force Academy’s Cadet Chapel and Colorado’s blue skies, eminent landscape and renowned landmarks,” the Avalanche said in a press release. “Specially designed for viewing in a stadium setting, the jerseys are accented with larger-than-life cresting and striping.”

The Avalanche will take on the Los Angeles Kings February 15 at Falcon Stadium. It’s the second-ever outdoor game for the Avalanche, who hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field in 2016.

The Kings have not yet unveiled their Stadium Series look.