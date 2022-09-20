DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche have locked in Nathan MacKinnon for the next eight years after signing him to a new contract.

MacKinnon signed for $12.6 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in the NHL. His new contract begins after this season, as it’s the last of his current seven-year contract he signed in 2016. He was making $6.3 million.

MacKinnon was Colorado’s first overall pick in the 2013 NHL draft and has proven to be an elite player with league-leading numbers and consistent play. In his career 638 games, the 27-year-old has scored a total of 648 points, averaging about a point per game.

He was second highest in points for the team’s Stanley Cup-winning season with 88 points in the regular season and 24 points in the postseason.

MacKinnon won the Lady Byng Award in 2020 and the Calder Trophy in 2014.

Along with his outstanding NHL career, MacKinnon won a gold medal with Team Canada in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships in 2015. He also played in the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2013.