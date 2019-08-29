Avalanche asking fans to pressure major cable carriers not to drop Altitude Sports

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche is urging fans Wednesday to put pressure on three major cable distributors of Altitude Sports not to drop the network.

According to an Altitude Sports press release, by the end of this week several hundred thousand satellite and cable subscribers could lose the ability to watch Altitude Sports on its three largest distributors.

Each of DISH Network, Comcast, and DIRECTV’s agreements for carriage of Altitude expire this week. If Altitude cannot reach agreement with those three distributors, viewers will lose the ability to tune in and watch Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Mammoth, University of Denver, Denver Outlaws and CHSAA High School football games, and other high-quality Altitude Sports programming.

Altitude said that it has been in negotiations with the carriers, but they have refused the networks’ offers. The DISH agreement expires on Wednesday and the contracts with Comcast and DIRECTV expire Saturday night.

Courtesy of Colorado Avalanche Twitter

“That Altitude’s three major distributors would each reject Altitude’s fair offer, and in unison insist instead that Altitude accept terms that would render the telecast of local professional sports completely nonviable is more than disappointing and is a disservice to the community,” said Jim Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Altitude’s parent company, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “The upcoming Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche seasons are each among the most highly anticipated in both teams’ history. For these distributors to collectively seek to deprive our fans the opportunity to watch their home teams is inexcusable and disheartening.”

Altitude is asking its local sports fans who subscribe to DISH Network, Comcast, and DIRECTV to let their voices be heard by calling, emailing and using social media platforms to tell DISH Network, Comcast, and DIRECTV, not to block Altitude Sports programming.

Avalanche asked their fans to do the same and use the #DontBlockMyAvs.

Visit www.DontBlockMyAltitude.com for more information.