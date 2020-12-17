Army-Air Force football to play in Texas in 2021

The Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Army and Air Force are taking their football rivalry to a neutral site for the first time in more than a half-century.

The service academies will play next year at the Texas Rangers baseball stadium that hosted the last World Series.

Air Force will play Army in the first ever college football game at Globe Life Field.



Mark your calendars: November 6, 2021! https://t.co/VjYDTtA8QY — Julia Maguire (@JuliaMaguire_) December 17, 2020

It is the first of a two-year agreement to play the game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

They have traditionally played on campus, such as Saturday’s game that will be at West Point.

They last played at a neutral site in 1965 at Chicago’s Solider Field.