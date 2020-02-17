Arenado opens up about offseason frustrations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Nolan Arenado just wants to win baseball games, and he wants to be with a club that’s committed to winning. The Rockies third baseman spoke about the offseason drama that unfolded with General Manager Jeff Bridich at spring training Sunday.

While Arenado said he’s confident with the guys already on the roster, the Rockies did not spend a single penny on new talent in 2020 despite last season’s 71-91 record.

Arenado admitted there were moments this offseason he thought he might not be at camp. He said he still stands by his comments that he felt disrespected by the organization, however, he remains optimistic to start spring training.

“I wasn’t panicking about it at all to be honest with you,” Arenado said of his offseason frustrations. “It is what it is. It didn’t really fluster me. These talks, they are what they are and they happen. Sometimes there’s a little bit of friction and that’s OK…. I’m committed here. I’m here and I’m ready to go out there and play hard. I’m not going to be a negative presence in that locker room. That’s not really my style. I feel like I’m going to be me, nothing’s going to change. I want to win. I’m going to play hard, do the best I can, and we’ll see what happens.”