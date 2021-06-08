Arbitrator upholds Avs forward Kadri’s suspension for illegal hit

A trainer helps St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) after he was hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri saw his eight-game suspension for an illegal hit upheld by an arbitrator hours before Game 5 on Tuesday in a second-round series against Vegas.

Kadri has already served six games of a suspension he was given after an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of their first-round series. Faulk sustained a concussion and didn’t play in the final two games as the Avalanche swept the Blues to advance. Colorado was holding out hope that Kadri might be available for Game 5 in Denver.