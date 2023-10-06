MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara will miss the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Friday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

“I give this game my all,” the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner said in a social media post. “I give this city my all, and so I promise I will not take a day off as I push to be back better than ever.”

Alcantara started experiencing discomfort in his arm during a Sept. 3 outing against Washington in which he pitched eight innings. His injury was initially reported as a forearm strain, but was later diagnosed as a UCL sprain — an injury that typically requires Tommy John ligament-replacement surgery. His timeline for return was unknown as he’d hoped to rejoin Miami for a late-season playoff push.

Alcantara experienced forearm tightness following rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sept. 21, and the setback ended his season.

“Very frustrating for me, a guy who likes to compete,” Alcantara told reporters before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers last month. “I feel sorry for the fans, my family, my son, my friends because I’m not going to be out there this year. Just try to be ready for next year, I don’t know. Stay positive.”

In 28 starts this season, the 28-year-old Alcantara posted a 4.14 ERA and pitched three complete games. The right-hander went 7-12 in 184 2/3 innings, with 151 strikeouts and 48 walks.

The Marlins made the postseason as the NL’s second wild-card team and were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in their three-game Wild Card Series.

Miami’s current rotation includes left-handers Jesús Luzardo, Braxton Garrett and Trevor Rogers, as well as 20-year-old right-hander Eury Pérez.

