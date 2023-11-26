DENVER (AP) — Cleveland quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was evaluated for a head injury Sunday after he took a hard hit from Denver linebacker Baron Browning in the third quarter against the Broncos.

Thompson-Robinson was hit just below his chin as he released a pass. Browning was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

The Browns rookie was tended to by team medical personnel on the field before getting up and heading to the sideline on his own.

P.J. Walker replaced Thompson-Robinson. Cleveland has already lost starting QB Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury.

The Browns were trailing 17-12 and facing a third-and-12 at their own 23-yard line with 22 seconds left in the third quarter when Thompson-Robinson was hurt. He was looking for an open receiver when Browning closed in and planted his shoulder in Thompson-Robinson’s upper chest.

Thompson-Robinson’s pass fell incomplete and he lay on the turf in obvious distress.

