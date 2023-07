(PUEBLO) — To kickoff the start of the athletics season at CSU Pueblo, on Wednesday, July 26, the annual Pride of the Pack scholarship fundraiser was held.

The Pueblo community, coaches and athletes all came together to raise money for athletic scholarships.

If you would like to donate you can go to CSU Pueblo athletics page.

The original goal was $50,000 and by the end of Wednesday night, there was $61,775 raised.