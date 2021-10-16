Amang’s 94th-minute goal lifts Switchbacks to win over Rio Grande Valley

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Thomas Amang broke a scoreless tie in the 94th minute to help the Colorado Springs Switchbacks to a 1-0 win over Rio Grande Valley FC Saturday night.

Hadji Barry, who was looking for a USL Championship single-season record 26th goal, dribbled through a defender’s legs to begin the attack before sending a through ball into the box for Amang.

The Switchbacks (13-8-9, 48 pts) now have as many points as San Antonio FC (13-7-9, 48 pts), with the latter still holding onto second place in the Mountain Division due to having one less game played. The top-two division finishers are guaranteed a home playoff game.

Colorado Springs has two games remaining in the season — both of which are on the road at Real Monarchs SLC and San Antonio FC.

