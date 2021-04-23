DENVER (KDVR) — The official logo of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game was presented by the league and the Colorado Rockies prior to Friday night’s contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The logo glorifies Colorado’s mountains and was designed to create a Rockies theme for the Midsummer Classic. Rockies players took to the field wearing the All-Star logo on their jersey sleeve and hats during the presentation.

The last time the Rockies hosted an MLB All-Star Game was in 1998. The American League beat the National League 13-8 in a game with more than 51,000 in attendance.

Denver will see tens of millions in economic impact from All-Star Game

The Rockies have had 58 All-Star player selections in franchise history. Former Rockies infielders Nolan Arenado (2015-19), Todd Helton (2000-04) and Troy Tulowitzki (2010-11, 13-15) own the most

All-Star selections in Rockies history with five apiece.

All-Star events at Coors Field include the Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on July 11, and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 12.

The official All-Star Game will be televised on FOX31 on July 13.