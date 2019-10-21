Air Force’s Schmidt shines in win over Hawaii

HONOLULU, HI– Air Force quarterback Mike Schmidt had a coming out party of sorts Saturday night in Hawaii. The quarterback shined as he led Air Force past the Rainbow Warriors 56-26.

Schmidt, a senior, had only seen limited action in two games prior to coming in for an injured Donald Hammond III early in the first quarter of Saturday’s contest. Schmidt completed his first-career pass attempt and then ran it in from the one yard line on the following play for his first career touchdown. He threw a 75-yard touchdown strike to Geraud Sanders for the second longest touchdown throw this season and 12th longest in school history.

Along with one passing touchdown, Schmidt ran for 120 yards and three scores. He became the first Air Force quarterback to rush for more than 100 yards in a game this season.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t have time to think about,” Schmidt said of replacing Hammond under center. “I got out there and you just have trust in your guys. There’s no need for me to be nervous when I execute that stuff with a great o-line, great receivers. It’s surreal. You just go and execute.”

The Falcons improved to 5-2 on the season.