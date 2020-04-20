Air Force’s Sanders seeks NFL dream

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the draft just a few days away, some former NFL players may reflect on their careers in the league while plenty of NFL hopefuls may look at the possibilities ahead. Air Force wide receiver Geraud Sanders is one of the those hopefuls.

Along with kicker Jake Koehnke and defensive back Zane Lewis, Sanders had the chance to showcase his talents in front of more than a dozen NFL scouts at Air Force’s pro day in March. Listed at 6’2, 210 lbs., Sanders led the country in yards per reception and hauled in seven touchdowns for the Falcons in one of their best seasons in more than a decade. At his pro day, Sanders said he wanted to prove he can run with the best of them despite running the triple option offense at Air Force.

“Just that offense, we have that stipulation with receivers,” Sanders said. “I went out there and focused on my route running the most. Showed them that I have good speed and I run good routes. Actually, I’m the complete package for running routes… just because I go to a Service Academy doesn’t mean that I’m not capable of running the same routes as Power Five schools or what they run in the NFL.”

As far as his commitment to serving in the Air Force, Sanders said he would like to become a fighter pilot and fly F-35’s.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 23.