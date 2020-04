COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force cornerback Zane Lewis is getting a shot at his NFL dream. Lewis signed as a priority free agent with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Richmond, Virginia native started 24 of 25 games over the last two season for the Falcons and recorded 45 tackles and a team best 15 pass break ups in 2019. If all goes well, Lewis could be the fourth former Falcon on an NFL roster this coming season.