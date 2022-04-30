AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KXRM) — Former Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft Saturday by the New Orleans Saints.

The 2021 Air Force Academy graduate was taken with the 194th overall pick — the 15th spot in the sixth round. He is the second-highest draft pick in Air Force program history behind the 178th overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft — offensive lineman Dan Palmer.

Jackson was named to the second-team All-Mountain West Conference after recording 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during the 2021 season for Air Force, which recorded a 31-28 victory over Louisville in the First Responder Bowl.