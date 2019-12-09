Air Force to play Washington State in Cheez-It Bowl

USAFA, Colo.- The Air Force Falcons are headed to Phoenix, Arizona where they’ll take on the Washington State Cougars in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Falcons are piecing together a historic season winning 10 games for the first time since 1998. In the latest rankings, Air Force sits at no. 24 in both the AP and Coaches Poll, but was left out of the College Football Playoff rankings.

This bowl game gives Air Force a chance to beat a Pac-12 school, and a win over a Power five school could help reinforce it deserves a top 25 ranking.

“Given an opportunity to play against a good team full of competitors like we have and have a little credibility next to our name [playing against] a power five school and having success in the past, that is something we saw fit,” senior wide receiver Geraud Sanders said. “It’ll be kind of cool. This will be where we can really show who we are.”

“It’s very important,” senior offensive tackle Scott Hattok said. “I think it sets up the next season, but it also solidifies what we did this season and kind of puts a cherry on top to kind of a historic season and reinforces Air Force history.”

The Cheez-It Bowl kicks-off on Friday, December 27, at 8:15 p.m.