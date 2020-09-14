Air Force to play fall football games vs. Army, Navy

The Air Force offense, left, lines up against the Navy defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. Navy won 34-25. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Falcons football team will play two games in pursuit of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy this fall, the Academy announced Monday.

The team will play a home game versus Navy on October 3, and a game at Army on November 7. Both contests will both be broadcast nationally by CBS Sports Network.

The Navy game kicks off at 4 p.m. October 3, and the Army game is set for 9:30 a.m. MT November 7.

The only fans in attendance at the October 3 game will be Air Force Academy cadets, according to the announcement. The Academy remains closed to the public.

Fans who had tickets to the previously scheduled game versus Navy will have several options for getting a refund, donating the tickets, or rolling them over to next year.

The Mountain West previously postponed all fall sporting events indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.